Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 3,612,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,741,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Specifically, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,911 shares of company stock worth $31,843,451. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

