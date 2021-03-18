Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 61,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,371% compared to the average volume of 1,775 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $53.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 393,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

