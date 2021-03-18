Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.28

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 47767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

