Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

3/11/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

3/5/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/5/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

2/4/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 104,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $420,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

