Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

3/16/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.35 ($8.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDF traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.67 ($10.20). 1,154,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.66.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

