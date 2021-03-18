Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

