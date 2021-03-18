Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.
Shares of IVA opened at $13.80 on Monday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.