Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of IVA opened at $13.80 on Monday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.