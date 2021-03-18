Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

ISRG traded down $18.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.54. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,958. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $751.46 and a 200 day moving average of $745.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

