Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $724.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

