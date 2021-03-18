Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITPOF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

