Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

