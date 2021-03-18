InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.