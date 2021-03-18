International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 5,121 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

