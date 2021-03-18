Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 453,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,600. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

NTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

