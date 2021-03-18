Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.07. 17,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

