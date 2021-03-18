Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,088 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. The Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.16.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.83. The company had a trading volume of 186,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,164. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.