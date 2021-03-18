Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $867,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

