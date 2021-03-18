Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,661 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

