Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Insperity worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $89.32 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

