Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Sells $104,107.27 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

