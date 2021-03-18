Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Director Sells $2,430,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSP opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

