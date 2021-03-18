Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

