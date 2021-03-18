Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Sells $71,520.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.