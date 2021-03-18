Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO Sells $656,788.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFST opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

