Insider Selling: Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

TSE SIA opened at C$14.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.60 million and a PE ratio of -39.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

