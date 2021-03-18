Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $7,343,162.31 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

