Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILA. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.