Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
