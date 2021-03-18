Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Sells 77,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 70.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

