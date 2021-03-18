Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Sells 77,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LILA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
