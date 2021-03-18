Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.