Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Sells 2,839 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Ryan Damon sold 126 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $2,347.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

