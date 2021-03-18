Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells 17,250 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Jim Barnes sold 5,150 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $79,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $693.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

