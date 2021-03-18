Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 911 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $134,263.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Mcbrady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,950. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

