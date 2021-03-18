Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 1,060 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $148.43 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.