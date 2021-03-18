Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

