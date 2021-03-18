Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 168 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider David L. Simon sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $10,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David L. Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David L. Simon sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,416.32.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 24,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

