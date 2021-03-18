Insider Selling: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.