Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

AKTS stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKTS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

