Insider Selling: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Sells $466,000.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
