Insider Selling: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Sells $466,000.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRG. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

