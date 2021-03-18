Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Sells 5,138 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 410,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,070. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

