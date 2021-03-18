Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 26 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 26 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £297 ($388.03).

On Friday, December 18th, Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £286.20 ($373.92).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £599.71 million and a PE ratio of 43.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 974.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 816.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

