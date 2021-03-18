Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,248 ($46,051.74).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,213 ($28.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,510.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

