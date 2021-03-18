Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

British Land stock opened at GBX 525.80 ($6.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

Get British Land alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.