Ink Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $864,291.16 and approximately $145,010.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

