Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 159,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 162,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

