ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 716,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 646,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.