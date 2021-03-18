InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,716. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

