Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Financial Review

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.60%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.25 $6.23 million $0.50 32.34 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

