Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola Sells 3,927 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INFN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

