Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 5,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Industrias Peñoles has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

