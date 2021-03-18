Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ITAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

